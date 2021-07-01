Midwest Transplant Network awards hospital excellence award

Western Plains Medical Complex was recognized for its efforts in family-granted organ donations by the Midwest Transplant Network.

The hospital was awarded the Excellence in Organ Donation award based on 2020 eligible organ donations.

According to MTN, hospitals that had greater than 75% of eligible families granting authorization for donation. They honor hospitals with the Excellence in Tissue Donation Award that had at least 15 eligible tissue donors with greater than 40% of families granting authorization.

Specifically for their tissue excellence, Western Plains Medical Complex was proud to be a recipient of the 2021 Excellence in Donation Award.

“While 2020 brought many challenges, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tissue Services within Midwest Transplant increased the number of donors from whom they recovered tissues by 81. Thanks to the generosity of every donor, they recovered 25,677 tissue grafts for their partner MTF Biologics alone,” said Win Kyi, MD, Chief of Medical Staff At WPMC. “This tissue is frequently used in orthopedic surgeries and also supports wound care treatments and joint reconstruction.”

Collaborating with 250 hospitals through partnerships in saving lives through organ and tissue donation, MTN awards hospitals and individuals in their community.

Since 1973, Midwest Transplant Network has been connecting lives through organ donation.

Midwest Transplant Network provides services including organ procurement; surgical tissue and eye recovery; laboratory testing and 24-hour rapid response for referrals from hospital partners

as a federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization for Kansas and the western two thirds of Missouri.

MTN is ranked in the top 10% in the U.S. of OPO's, a reflection of the organizations quality, professionalism and excellence in partnerships throughout the region.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com