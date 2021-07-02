Boot Hill Distillery to host Fourth of July celebration

COURTESY OF BOOT HILL DISTILLERY

Special to the Globe

Boot Hill Distillery, 501 W. Spruce St., Dodge City, will host its third annual Old Fashioned Hot Dog Party in celebration of the Fourth of July from 6 to 11 p.m. July 3 on the distillery’s patio.

“This has been a great fundraising event each year,” said owner Hayes Kelman. “We get a chance to give back to our local veterans organizations.”

A hot dog and chips will cost $5 each with proceeds going to the local Dodge City American Legion Post. No reservations are needed; food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, the distillery will have cocktail specials all day.

“In the past years, we’ve been able to raise hundreds of dollars for a great local cause, with people anxious to get out and do things this year, we’re hoping to see a great showing,” said director of sales and chief hot dog cooker Lee Griffith.