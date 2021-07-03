Dodge City resident named new Kansas Health Foundation board member

COURTESY OF KHF

Special to the Globe

Melissa McCoy, of Dodge City, recently was named as a new Kansas Health Foundation board member, along with Jill Docking, of Wichita.

McCoy is the assistant city manager/public affairs for Dodge City, where she oversees the community's public information office, as well as the local convention and visitors bureau.

McCoy serves in a staff capacity for the Community Facility Advisory Board for the “Why Not Dodge” sales tax projects and for the Public Art Advisory Board. Additionally, McCoy assists with the University Center project, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Mobile Services, Mexican Consulate Mobile Services as well as several other special projects.

She represents her community and region as a board member for Dodge City United Way and the Kansas Business Hall of Fame. McCoy is also the city manager’s designee for the boards of Main Street Dodge City, Boot Hill Museum and the Rural Education Workforce Alliance.

A native of Southwest Kansas, McCoy is bilingual in English and Spanish and she's currently working on her master’s in public administration through Wichita State University.