USAC Midget series to return

The United States Auto Club Nos Energy Drink National Midget series will return for the 10th addition of the Chad McDaniel Memorial at 5 p.m. July 14 at the Solomon Valley Raceway, 1318 N. Walnut St., Beloit.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. The race will begin at 7 p.m. General admission will be $20. Admission for high school students and younger will be $5. All-access passes are available for $35 at the pit gate on the day of the show only.

The memorial will be the third leg of the USAC’s MId-America Midget Week. The week will begin July 11, before moving on to the Red Dirt Raceway on July 13 in Meeker, Ohio, and ending at the Midwest Midget Championship event July 15-17 at the Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska.

The event marks the return of the USAC Midgets to Solomon Valley Raceway. California’s Michael Kofoid will lead the series to Solomon Valley with four feature wins and the recent “Indiana Midget Week” championship. Ninth-ranked Kevin Thomas Jr. ranks as the most recent USAC Midget winner at Solomon Valley Raceway.

Thomas beat Logan Seavey and Justin Grant to the line in 2018 for his second “Chad McDaniel Memorial” win after first topping the event in 2015. He joined Christopher Bell (2013 and 2017) and Bryan Clauson (2014 and 2016) as the only two-time winners of the event.

Drivers expected to participate include Chris Windom, Emerson Axsom, Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey and Cannon McIntosh.

Past “Chad McDaniel Memorial” Winners:

2010 — Brad Kuhn

2011 — Rain prior to feature

2012 — Scott Hatton

2013 — Christopher Bell

2014 — Bryan Clauson

2015 — Kevin Thomas, Jr.

2016 — Bryan Clauson

2017 — Christopher Bell

2018 — Kevin Thomas, Jr.