Dodge City's Roundup Arena to be refurbished

Special to The Daily Globe

Roundup Arena will be refurbished as a result of a local grant and area volunteers in time for the 2021 Dodge City Roundup Rodeo.

The planks of wood that served as flooring and seating for the north grandstands of the arena have been removed and will be replaced in time for the event. The flooring, risers and seats have been rebuilt with metal.

The grant is from the community facilities advisory board, a joint city-county committee.

Roundup Rodeo is one of the biggest Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association annual events in southwest Kansas each year. It features hundreds of contestants. It will be held Aug. 3-8.