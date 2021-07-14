Santa Fe Trail: 200th anniversary spotlights 1825 Sibley Survey Crew campsite

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties. This week the spotlight is on the limestone marker, plaque, and story board about the site of the 1825 Sibley Survey Crew Campsite. It is located on the NW corner of 114 Road and Highway 400, west of Fort Dodge.

Please check out the websites www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail. Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook.

The Santa Fe Trail Association is composed of people of all ages and walks of life who are bound together by an interest in the fascinating saga of the Trail, and an interest in preserving its many physical traces and landmarks that still exist upon the face of the American West.

For local information please contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.