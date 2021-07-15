Ford County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 27% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 27% of people living in Ford County are fully vaccinated as of July 13, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Kansas reported 322,075 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.79% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Kansas as of July 13 are Graham County (59%), Johnson County (54%), Douglas County (49%), Marshall County (48%) and Jackson County (48%).

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Kansas have been vaccinated so far?