Newman University to host Lunch and Learn for prospective teachers

The Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation and the Rural Education and Workforce Alliance are partnering with Newman University to host a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21 at Cowboy Capital Saloon and Grill, 301 Fourth Ave., Dodge City.

This event will be held for individuals who are interested in entering the teaching profession. Lunch and Learn attendees will learn about Newman’s Accelerated Pathway to Teaching.

The program allows students from anywhere across Kansas to obtain an elementary education degree in 16 months. Dodge City hosts one of its many classroom outreach locations.

The Lunch and Learn will take place in the restaurant's upstairs conference center.

To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/newmanlunchandlearn. For information, contact Kyla Keller with the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation at 620-227-9501 or kkeller@dodgedev.org.