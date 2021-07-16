Victory Electric VP earns Certified Loss Control professional certificate

Special to The Daily Globe

Mikey Goddard, Victory Electric’s vice president of safety, recently completed an intensive electric utility safety and loss control accreditation program.

The Certified Loss Control Program is a series of workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the National Utility Training and Safety Education Association.

The CLCP program is designed to instruct participants in many areas related to electric utility industry safety and requires participants join four weeklong sessions designed to challenge and educate participants in new, innovative safety techniques; attend a 30-hour OSHA course; and submit a meticulous final project. Workshops are specifically designed to enhance the participant’s skills in subjects such as emergency procedures, disaster recovery, environmental responsibilities, hazard and job analysis, hazard assessment, accident prevention, accident investigation and accident analysis. In addition, CLCP professionals must attend courses every year to maintain their certificate and to stay informed of changes in the industry.

Goddard is one of only a few electric utility professionals in the country who received the certification this year. He was presented with his CLCP certificate at Victory Electric’s June board meeting. He joins the ranks of eight other employees of Kansas electric cooperatives who completed the certification process and earned their CLCP certificate.

Nearly 4 million injuries occur annually in the workplace, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. One of the goals of a CLCP professional is to help ensure a safe work environment for utility workers and the public in general. Avoiding workplace accidents avoids down time and can ultimately lead to lower utility rates.

“Safety is a part of every decision, every job and every meeting,” Goddard said. “Being a former lineman, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to create the safest work environment possible for our crews out in the field and at the office, and to ensure the safety of our employees and members is a top priority. Victory Electric has built an excellent safety program, and I am excited to put the new skills and principles I learned to work to reach even higher levels of safety.”

Goddard began his career as a lineman working for J&J Powerline Contractors where he had the opportunity to work with numerous electric cooperatives, municipals and investor-owned utilities, as well as several wind farms, across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Shortly after starting at Victory Electric in 2004, he earned his Journeyman Lineman Certification and worked as a lineman and crew chief before transitioning to the safety role in 2016. He is married to wife Traci, and has three children, Madison, Amity and Bane.

He believes “the biggest benefit of working safely is going home to those we love ... every day, every night and after every storm.”