Local organizations make donation for community reading

In time for the 2021 Dodge City Days Festival, the City of Dodge City and Dodge City Public Library have returned the StoryWalk to Spiers Park in Dodge City.

According to DCPL, StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, formerly of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

While you're taking a stroll along the walk path at Spears Park near Northern Avenue and Manor Drive, you can read a book along the way.

While walking the path, a children's story has been installed for families to enjoy at different spots along the path. You read the book as you move further down.

The new StoryWalk was made possible through financial support funding by the Kansas Health Foundation from Friends of the Library, Library Foundation, and the DC3 Foundation Communities Supporting Early Literacy Grant.

“When I arrived on the job in Dodge City last August, one of the early things mentioned was bringing back the StoryWalk to the park, as the previous one had been removed,” said DCPL executive director Lori Juhlin.

The first story to be showcased for the StoryWalk is "Dreamers" by Yuyi Morales.

According to DCPL, the story of "Dreamers" tells of the celebration of making your home with the things you always carry.

"It's the story of finding your way in a new place, of navigating an unfamiliar world and finding the best parts of it. In dark times, it's a promise that you can make better tomorrows," said DCPL. "This lovingly-illustrated picture book memoir looks at the myriad gifts migrants bring with them when they leave their homes. It's a story about family and it's a story to remind us that we are all dreamers, bringing our own strengths wherever we roam."

Framing for the StoryWalk was done through the DCPL staff and Dodge City Parks and Facilities employees.

New frames were found and ordered with the assistance of interim director of Parks & Facilities Daniel Cecil and assistant city manager Melissa McCoy.

The stories are set to be changed every six to eight weeks. The DCPL said it will announce the new stories through a social media campaign.

"Our goal will be to provide stories that are in Spanish and English so all families can enjoy," said DCPL.

