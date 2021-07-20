Ford County Fair set for July 22 through July 26

Andrea Burns

Ford County Extension Agent

It’s fair time.

“Welcome Back to the Fair” was the theme chosen for the 2021 Ford County Fair, running from July 22 through July 26 at the Ford County Fair Grounds, located at 901 West Park Street.

If you have a knack for creativity, baking, quilting or photography; then consider entering one of the Special Contests. This year’s contests include most unique/funny face mask, barn quilt contest and a photo contest.

The theme for this year’s photo contest is “Glimpses of Kansas.”

All of these contests are open to adults and youth that reside in Ford County. Entries will be taken from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

A free hot dog feed will be held Friday evening on July 23 beginning at 6 p.m. This will be part of the Hometown Hero event as the Ford County Fair Association honors all local health care providers and first responders. This event is sponsored by High Plains Feed LLC. Come for the hot dogs and stay for some watermelon and a dance with the band Country Rewind.

The youth livestock shows will be held at various times throughout the fair. A complete schedule can be found at www.ford.ksu.edu.

The Dodge City Credit Union will be sponsoring turtle races over three days for kids 12 and younger beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23; Saturday, July 24 and Sunday July 25.

If food is what you are interested in, there will be plenty. There will be a concession stand serving lots of locally homemade food throughout the fair. They will feature homemade pies on Sunday.

Join us for a breakfast sponsored by KanEquip beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday and stick around for a church service at 10 a.m., the Ford County 4-H Foundation’s scholarship presentation at 12:30 p.m. followed by the public fashion revue at 12:30 p.m.

The Boot Hill Baggers will be hosting a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. with sign-up beginning at 12:30 p.m. Cool off at the Farm Bureau Ice Cream Social beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, July 26 will be the last day of the 2021 Ford County Fair. The buyer appreciation meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. The King and Queen crowning will follow at 6:30 p.m.

If you bought tickets for the Ford County Fair Association’s Giveaway drawing, winners will be drawn at 6:45 p.m. The 4-H/FFA Premium Food and Livestock Sale begins at 7 p.m.

There will be 4-H livestock shows and other events going on all throughout the fair, so come down to the Fair Building and check it out! A fair book and fair schedule can be downloaded online at www.ford.ksu.edu.