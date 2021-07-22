Conservation Reserve Program general signup deadline approaching

COURTESY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Eligible producers must submit their offers for the Conservation Reserve Program current general signup by July 23.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency added incentives to encourage producers to include climate-smart agricultural practices in their operations to increase natural resource and environmental benefits; adjusted soil rental rates to enable additional flexibility for rate adjustments, including a possible increase in rates where appropriate; increased payments for practice incentives from 20% to 50% based on the cost of establishment and is in addition to cost share payments; and increased payments for water quality practices from 10% to 20% for certain water quality practices available through the CRP continuous signup, such as grassed waterways, riparian buffers and filter strips.

FSA introduced a new annual climate-smart practice incentive for the general, grasslands and continuous signups that aims to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Practices include establishing trees and permanent grasses, developing wildlife habitat and restoring wetlands. The incentive amount is based on the benefits of each practice type.