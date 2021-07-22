USDA announces assistance for timber harvesters, haulers

COURTESY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

Applications opened July 22 and will remain open through Oct. 15. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.

Individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from one or more of the following, including cutting timber. transporting timber and processing of wood on-site on the forest land. Processing wood may include chipping, grinding, converting to biochar and cutting to smaller lengths.

Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%. FSA will issue an initial payment equal to the lesser of the calculated payment amount or $2,000 as applications are approved. A second payment will be made after the signup period has ended based upon remaining funds.

The maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive directly is $125,000. Visit farmers.gov/pathh for more information on how to apply.