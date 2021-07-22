Historians, authors to speak on the famed cattle trail

After a year away, the 2020 Western Cattle Trail Association biennial conference will be held in 2021, Aug. 6-7 during Dodge City Days.

According to the association, featured speakers will be Hispano scholar on Mexican and Tejano vaqueros on cattle trails, Genovevo "Gene" Chavez of Kansas City, Kans.

Henry Crawford of Lubbock, Texas, will give a presentation on the Buffalo Soldiers and Frontier Military.

Margaret and Gary Kraisinger of Halstead, Kans., will be on hand answering questions on the Western Cattle Trail and Kansas cattle trails.

The couple are historians and authors of the books, "The Western: The Greatest Texas Cattle Trail, 1874-1886," and "The Western Cattle Trail, 1874-1897: Its Rise, Collapse, and Revival."

Other speakers include Ken Weidener and Western Cattle Trail Association president Michael R. Grauer from Oklahoma City, Okla.

Grauer is the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Musuem's McCasland Chair of Cowboy Culture and curator of cowboy collections and western art.

"The Western Cattle Trail Association will continue in its quest to accurately educate about the trail using the historical record," Grauer said in a news release. "The excellent slate of presenters we have for this year's conference will give a more inclusive view of the Western Cattle Trail and its impact on building the United States.

"This country was built on beef and bread, not broccoli."

Recently U.S. Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas and U.S. Representative of Kansas' 4th congressional district Ron Estes, introduced legislation designating the Western Cattle Trail as part of the National Historic Trails and worked with the WCTA which a non-profit organization.

According to the association, the WCTA holds biennial meetings in all nine states the trail runs through such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The biennial conference will be held at 2nd Ave. Art Guild (608 N. 2nd Ave.) and will have educational meetings, illustrations and illuminations of the American Cowboy and famous cattle drives.

