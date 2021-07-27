Ford County reports 24 new COVID cases; Kansas cases surge 28.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 28.6% as 3,810 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,962 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 61% from the week before, with 363,801 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 1.05% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ford County reported 24 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,839 cases and 80 deaths.

Gray County reported seven cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 626 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 212 cases and nine deaths.

Clark County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 252 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 513 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 266 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Crawford, Bourbon and Cherokee counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 849 cases; Sedgwick County, with 546 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 362. Weekly case counts rose in 70 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Kansas ranked 27th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 52.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 56.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 121,944 vaccine doses, including 64,294 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 24,823 vaccine doses, including 14,729 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,672,427 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Riley, Franklin and Lyon counties.

In Kansas, 43 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 22 people were were reported dead.

A total of 328,185 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,241 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 34,443,761 people have tested positive and 610,891 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 634

The week before that: 529

Four weeks ago: 296

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 63,589

The week before that: 51,575

Four weeks ago: 40,512

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.