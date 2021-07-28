Stauth Museum looking towards Halloween-style exhibit

MONTEZUMA — For six weeks starting on Aug. 31, the Stauth Memorial Museum will be holding the Fiendish Autumn Decor exhibit.

According to the museum, the exhibit will be similar to its Christmas Traditions of Southwest Kansas exhibits, but for the Halloween and autumn celebrations.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 9.

"Just like with the Christmas exhibit you, your club or organization, or business can decorate your booth however you like within this theme," said Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter. "Along with the booths, we are also accepting quilts that are Fall or Halloween themed. If you have been looking for a place to show these off, now is the perfect time.

"The Fiendish Autumn Decor exhibit is just around the corner so please think of a specific theme or look through your quilts for a Fall or Halloween quilt. Call your friends and see if they want to exhibit with you."

Contact Stauth Museum if you are interested in being an exhibitor for this exhibit at 620-846-2527. The museum will send you an exhibitor participation letter with more information.

"Please feel free to call with any questions you might have and to let us know you want to participate," Legleiter said.

