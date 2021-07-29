Trustees approve student-athlete insurance change

The Dodge City Community College board of trustees made an adjustment to the diesel technology program fees for the upcoming school year.

According to DCCC vice president of workforce development Clayton Tatro, regarding tools for the students it would be implemented like a bookstore-type model.

"Not that they would actually be purchasing the tools through the bookstore but it would be an add-on that we can include in their financial aid in that same way if it was part of the fee schedule," Tatro said.

Another issued raised by Tatro is through the Promise Act (a service scholarship for eligible postsecondary educational institutions), diesel tools would be able to be included in those funds if they were approved by the college.

"With your approval, those tools would be covered by the Promise Act," Tatro said.

The diesel technology fee with the tools was passed with a 6-0 vote. Trustee Gary Harshberger was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

The trustees also approved a change for student-athlete insurance to go with Liberty Mutual.

According to DCCC athletic director Jacob Ripple, Liberty Mutual came in with the lowest bid but was still a 15% increase to the previous insurance.

“I think we’ve done our due diligence on getting bids so I would put forward that we go with Liberty Mutual,” Ripple said. “This also would put our secondary athletic insurance and our catastrophic insurance under the same company.”

The insurance was approved by the trustees unanimously.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com