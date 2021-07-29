Athletic director to begin putting policy in place for compensation

Dodge City Community College athletic director Jacob Ripple discussed the topic of name, image and likeness regarding student-athletes to the DCCC board of trustees on Tuesday.

According to Ripple, it is a hot topic currently in college sports where players can be compensated for the use of the name, image and likeness.

"Basically student-athletes for years weren't able to basically work, they could not do anything outside of their sport and get their scholarship and that was it," Ripple said. "Name, image and likeness has opened this up where they can use their name, their image, their likeness as a way to gain money for themselves."

Ripple stated the topic has been discussed over the past three years with several states that passed the law of college athletes were eligible for this.

"So the (National Collegiate Athletic Association) was forced to take action way quicker than it wanted to," Ripple said.

Ripple said a lot of the discussion came from the EA Sports college football and basketball video games where college players images and likenesses were used but players could not receive compensation for that, according to the NCAA rules at the time, which led to EA Sports discontinuing the game.

For the National Junior College Athletic Association, it talked of that matter with its legal counsel and NCAA legal counsel and at the June board of regents meeting, passed the same wording that the NCAA passed for name, image and likeness, according to Ripple.

"So our student-athletes can make money off of their name, image and likeness which they had never been able to before," Ripple said.

Some of the parameters of getting compensation are approval of an entity using the players picture or filming for a commercial.

"Now what comes in to play is at the NCAA level, schools are saying, I'll use Oklahoma as an example, 'OK, you can go shoot a commercial but you can't use an OU jersey doing it. If you do we're getting part of that,'" said Ripple. "That's the latest divide and we are going to continue see this evolve."

Another parameter is that boosters cannot pay athletes directly, it would have to come from a business with paperwork attached for the work.

At this time, DCCC doesn't have a policy in place but Ripple said he is working closely with several NCAA Div. I athletic directors to get the wording drafted up for a policy to be put in place for DCCC.

"It's going to be extremely important that we have that in place," Ripple said. "I know there are some institutions that have already said , 'You can't promote a local bar, in Colorado you can't promote a marijuana dispensary.' Those are things they are putting into their policy."

Some of the questions raised by the trustees was the types of payments players would receive.

For example, for DCCC a player on a five-second commercial promoting their next day game could get $25.

"It would be at market share," Ripple said. "A player doing an ad for a car commercial isn't going to be paid with a car. But I do know of players who received $5,000 for an hour interview at the NCAA level."

Trustee Jim Lewis added, "This is one of those deals that will help a few and we got everything that changed for just a few, It's going to hurt a lot more in my eyes than it does help."

