HEERF III funds are now available at Dodge City Community College

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) is authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Public Law 117-2, signed into law on March 11, 2021, providing $39.6 billion in support to institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HEERF III has been created to assist students with covering any component of a student’s cost of attendance (COA). Or emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as but not limited to: tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental), or child care.

DCCC is required to prioritize grants to students demonstrating exceptional financial need in accordance with Department of Education guidelines.

Individuals who are or were enrolled at DCCC on or after the date the national emergency was declared (March 13, 2020) are eligible to receive funding from this program.

Eligible student groups include U.S. Citizens, permanent residents, international students, refugees, asylum seekers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients, other DREAMers, and similar undocumented students. Students exclusively enrolled in distance education (online classes), non-degree seeking, non-credit, dual enrollment, and continuing education programs may also receive these funds.

Interested students must complete the HEERF III Application (https://DCCC.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/HEERF-III.pdf) and return the completed Application by electronic submission through https://liquidfiles.DCCC.edu/filedrop/FinancialAid.

Students may also print and complete the form and drop it off at the Financial Aid Office in the Student Union on campus. Students will be required to apply for these funds each semester.

When all HEERF funds have been exhausted, the application will be removed from the website.