Dodge City Days Western Parade jump starts Dodge City Days weekend

The 61st Dodge City Days Western Parade kick started the first weekend of the 2021 Dodge City Days on Saturday along with the Dodge City Days 5K.

The parade was lead by Parade Marshal was the regional director of the AMBUCS Great Plains Region, Donna Hingten.

The parade made its way from Soule Street, through the heart of Dodge City before concluding near the Dodge City Roundup Arena.

On Saturday afternoon, the Dodge City AMBUCS announced the winners of the parade.

The float contests were based on categories such as youth; adult non-profit; commercial and horse/western.

In the youth division, the winners were:

First place — Dodge City High JROTC

Second place — St. Cornelius Church

Third place — The Alley Project Teen Safe.

The winners for adult non-profit were:

First place — Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty

Second place — Dodge City Cowboy Band

Third place — Perfect Fit Foundation.

Winners in the commercial division were:

First place — The Insurance Center of Kansas

Second place — National Beef

Third place — Lewis Chevrolet of Dodge City.

Winners for the horse western division were:

First place — Dodge City Drovers

Second place — Rancho El Nopalito

Third place — Mike Strodtman/Open Range.

According to the Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, the winners can pick up their checks from the Chamber office on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

