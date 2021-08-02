Tinies, Minnies and Missuses compete for Dodge City Dolls crown

On Sunday, the Dodge City Dolls held the 4th annual Little Miss Dodge City Dolls pageant for girls age 1-13 at the Dodge City Community College Little Theater.

According to organizer Kiesha Carmona, there were 23 entrants for the pageant this year.

"This is the first year we held the pageant during Dodge City Days," Carmona said. "We usually hold it in June. I reached out to the (Dodge City Area) Chamber of Commerce and applied for the event, so we went with that."

Of the 23 competitors, the girls were broken down by age groups with the Tinies being ages 1-3. The Minnies were ages 4-7 and the Missuses were ages 11-13.

The pageant goers were judged on several different looks they presented to the judges. The looks were costume, casual, western and formal.

The Missuses were also judged on an interview section where they were asked questions by the judges.

The overall winner of the tinies division was Victoria with Sara winning the mini division and Italia winning the missus.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com