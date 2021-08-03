Finders followed the clues to Chilton Park

On Monday, the Dodge City Days Medallion was returned safely to the Dodge City Daily Globe.

Its finders were Alesha Pedigo and Andrea Jones, who followed the daily clues published in the Daily Globe asking for its return.

The medallion was found in Chilton Park under neath a trash can lid next to the statue of Civil War veteran Robert Hall Chilton, which the park is named after.

According to Dodge City Daily Globe sales rep Rebecca Gerber, the clues and their meanings are as follows:

Clue No. 1 — I have been North. I have been South. I have been East. I have been West. Now I am somewhere in the Middle. Meaning: Middle of town, middle of the park.

Clue No. 2 — It is bright and sunny all day, but all I see is darkness. Meaning: Hid under lid of trash can, so all you're seeing is pitch black all day.

Clue No. 3 - Park your car and take a stroll. Meaning: There is a nice sidewalk to walk the park area.

Clue No. 4 — Water sometimes flows near me. Meaning: Chilton Park has been known to have rains gush through the park.

Clue No. 5 — I have been read about in history. Meaning: The medallion was next to the statue of Robert Hall Chilton.

"I kind of wondered about it because of Gunsmoke Trail and I thought it was Eisenhower Park," Pedigo said. "Then my sister mentioned Chilton Park and so I did some research and my boss mentioned sometimes they like to tape it to things so I made sure to check all the trash cans and that's when I found it."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com