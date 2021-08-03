Ford County's COVID cases up 50%; Kansas cases surge 48.7%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 48.7% as 5,665 cases were reported. The previous week had 3,810 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 53.6% from the week before, with 559,334 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 1.01% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 50 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ford County reported 36 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 24 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,875 cases and 81 deaths.

Gray County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 636 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 213 cases and nine deaths.

Clark County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 253 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 514 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 270 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bourbon, Atchison and Linn counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 1,160 cases; Sedgwick County, with 710 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 462. Weekly case counts rose in 80 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Riley and Sedgwick counties.

Kansas ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 53.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 57.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 37,442 vaccine doses, including 27,092 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 121,944 vaccine doses, including 64,294 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,709,869 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Geary, Osage and Pawnee counties.

In Kansas, 20 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 43 people were were reported dead.

A total of 333,850 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,261 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,003,417 people have tested positive and 613,228 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 786

The week before that: 662

Four weeks ago: 296

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 81,200

The week before that: 63,434

Four weeks ago: 41,240

