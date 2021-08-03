28th annual Landmark National Bank Art Show now going

More than 25 years ago while a junior in high school in El Dorado, Kans., Jim Clements got a new art teacher in school that ended up setting him on a path that is still going today.

"I thank him for the misery," Clements said with a laugh on Monday.

Clements is the featured artist for the 28th annual Landmark National Bank Art Show, going on now through Friday, Aug. 6 at Landmark National Bank (100 W. Spruce St.) in Dodge City.

The art show is an annual tradition as part of the Dodge City Days Festival.

Clements started with acrylic painting since that new art teacher arrived in high school and over the next 10 years, he began to seek other knowledge from other artists through museums before finding his true calling in oil painting.

"I did hundreds of acrylics because they dried much faster," Clements said. "Then I got tired of them because, they dried too fast.

"So I set out to get better at oil paintings and I have spent the rest of my life getting better at oil painting."

Clements specializes in the American West and has gone on to win several awards and have his work published in national publications.

Clements had been a member of the Portrait Society of America, a charity formed in 1998 to further portraiture and figurative art through art programs.

"I learned from those guys a lot," Clements said. "But I got over it. It was hard to do portraits so I said, 'I don't want to do this.' Not exclusively, in fact I will probably do one this morning.

"But with the American West, I really love the freedom of wide open spaces. I grew up in Kansas so I love the open spaces."

"If it's more complicated it may take longer," Clements said.

Clements works in his art studio set up in his south pasture in El Dorado.

"I walk to work every day, between my wife's garden and the chicken coop," Clements said.

For larger pieces, Clements said a painting could take anywhere from six to eight weeks to complete, with much smaller canvases coming in after a couple of days.

"Sometimes the painting goes real smooth," Clements said. "It's like God is painting it for me.

"I get to the studio at eight and I work until eight or so at night, so I put in long hours but I love it."

Admission to the 28th annual Landmark National Bank Art Show is free and is held daily now through Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 620-227-8111 or for more information on Clements, visit www.jimclementsart.com.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com