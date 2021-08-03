Santa Fe Trail 200th Anniversary: Leander Herron's Medal of Honor

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting Leander Herron and the battle on Coon Creek. This storyboard was a joint project with the Wet-Dry Chapter and we received a generous grant from the Mariah Fund. The storyboard is east of Wright on Jewel Road and then south on 125 Road 3/4 of a mile.

Visit www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.