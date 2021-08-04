Annual Dodge City Days BBQ contest winners announced

Over the first weekend of the 2021 Dodge City Days Festival, several barbecue contests were held in Wright Park.

First up was the National Beef Smokin' Saddles BBQ Contest, which was a double header contest held over two days and sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, Oklahoma Barbeque Society and the Rocky Mountain Barbeque Association.

The contest is coming into its 31st year with winnins of $20,000 awarded in cash and prizes.

Close to 28 professionals participated in the two-day Smokin' Saddles BBQ Contest.

"They are from all over the midwest, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Texas, two from San Antonio which is a 14 hour drive, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico," Dodge City Days Committee president John Bogner said.

Running concurrently with the pro barbecue contest was the Centera Bank Backyard BBQ Contest, where competitors grilled their best rib and chicken and was judged by the KCBS rules with the winners being invited to the World Championship in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in November.

"In the backyard (BBQ Contest) we have eight entries," Bogner said.

Later in the day on Saturday, the annual Little Smokies Kids-Q competition began which saw grillers aged from 6 to 15 competing.

After moving the contest under a tent due to rain, the Kids-Q contest started off with grillers mixing in both burgers and steaks.

Anabelle Edmunds, 7, and Emy Edmunds, 9, of Dodge City, grilled steak with mushrooms and onions with assistance of their father.

"I just started today," Emy Edmunds said of grilling.

The winners were announced on Monday by the Dodge City Days Committee and are as follows:

Ribs Competition

First place — Man Meat BBQ

Second place — Slaps BBQ

Third place — Gettin' Basted

Day One Pro winners

Chicken: First place, Score One Smokin'; Second place, Slaps BBQ and third place, Gettin' Basted.

Pork Ribs: First place, Slaps BBQ; second place, Backdraft BBQ and third place, Piggin' Whiskey.

Pork: First place, Clark Crew BBQ; second place, Texas Smoke Whisperer and third place, Slaps BBQ.

Brisket: First place, Crawford's BBQ; second place, Clark Crew BBQ and third place Slaps BBQ.

Miscellaneous: First place, All Forked up for Q; second place, Piggin' Whiskey and third place, Salt Creek Smokers.

Overall Day One: Grand Champion, Slaps BBQ; reserve grand champion, Gettin' Basted and third place, Clark Crew BBQ.

Day Two Pro winners

Chicken: First place, Clark Crew BBQ; second place, Meat Rushmore BBQ and third place, Slaps BBQ.

Pork ribs: First place, Slaps BBQ; second place, Clark Crew BBQ and third place, Meat Rushmore BBQ.

Pork: First place, Clark Crew BBQ; second place, Bushmaster BBQ and third place, 4 Legs Up BBQ.

Brisket: First place, Cities Edge BBQ; second place, Man Meat BBQ and third place, Texas Smoke Whisperer.

Overall Day Two: Grand champion, Clark Crew BBQ; reserve grand champion, Meat Rushmore BBQ and third place, Slaps BBQ.

Backyard BBQ winners

Chicken: First place, Damn Fine Beef & Swine; second place, Shotgun BBQ and third place, Fallen Outdoors.

Pork ribs: First place, Damn Fine Beef & Swine; second place, Tailgaters and third place, Fallen Outdoors.

Beef: First place, Shotgun BBQ; second place, Papa D's BBQ and third place, Fallen Outdoors.

Miscellaneous: First place, Brian's Hillbilly BBQ; second place, Shotgun BBQ and third place, Line Shack.

Overall: Grand champion, Damn Fine Beef & Swine; reserve grand champion, Tailgaters.

Kids-Q Contest winners

Sliders — Ages 5-10: First place, Divine Swine; second place, The Chief and third place, Jet.

Steak — Ages 5-10: First place, Divine Swine; second place, The Chief and third place, Jet.

Sliders — Ages 11-15: First place, The Little Cookers of Outlaw BBQ; second place, Teen Outlaw.

Sliders — Ages 11-15: First place, Teen Outlaw.

