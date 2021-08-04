Mayra Ascencio takes first place in art contest

The 2021 Western Heritage Art Contest, held during Final Friday, July 26 at Carnegie Center for the Arts, announced its winners recently.

The art pieces were for any type artwork as long as it carried a theme of western heritage.

Taking first place was Mayra Ascencio; second place, Inga Ojala; third place, Bobbi Brown and honorable mention, La Tonya Carrol-Hampshire.

According to the Carnegie, Carrol-Hampshire and Ascencio also won the Expo contest and their work can be seen at the Western State Bank Expo Center along with the work of Ambrielle Castillo.

The first and third place winners received cash prizes from Dr. R.C. and Mary Trotter, who also emceed the event. Honorable mention received a gift certificate from Mike Casey at Casey's Cowtown Restaurant.

"Thank you to all who helped with this event," said Carnegie Center for the Arts director Bobbi Brown. "Judges are anonymous but greatly appreciated as well and a thank you to John and Connie Chavez for providing music."

