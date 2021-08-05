Matching funds approved for Downtown Streetscape Project

Boot Hill Museum and the City of Dodge City came to an understanding on use of additional Transient Guest Tax Funds under a three-year term.

According to city officials, the guest tax will allow an alternative funding source the museum can use to make needed repairs, restorations, improvements and support operations.

"The funds have helped with maintenance, operations and some of the changes from this memorandum and the memorandum the commission approved previously is the previous memorandum had information about the expansion," assistant city manager Melissa McCoy said. "It now continues with the traveling exhibits, they provide us with a annual budget as well as a strategic five-year plan, which they are currently updating."

An additional change, according to McCoy, is that the museum will have multiple grant ambassadors, where previously it only had one.

The guest tax will be for 2% collected for the museum. The city would allot no more than $200,000 to the museum.

For any receipts over $200,000, the city would then be able to reallocate to other tourism-related activities.

"Boot Hill has been a great partner in tourism for Dodge City," Mayor Rick Sowers said. "We appreciate all their efforts, they have done a remarkable job. This has not been an easy thing, go back 10 to 12 years ago when there were no funds, so this has definitely taken the stress off of that."

The memorandum of understanding with Boot Hill Museum was approved with a 5-0 vote.

A funding match from the Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share Program Agreement was made not to exceed $2,000,000 for the Downtown Dodge City Streetscape Project.

According to the city, the KDOT funds will renovate downtown streetscapes on Front Street from Central Avenue to Third Avenue from Wyatt Earp Boulevard to the building facades on Front Street.

"It is a 19% funding match," McCoy said. "And the grant award is not to exceed $2 million. These funds are crucial to bridging that funding gap that we have to complete this project."

According to McCoy, the project is estimated to take 18 months to complete, set to begin in January 2022 and meets the legal requirements according to the city's legal counsel.

The matching funds was approved by the commission unanimously.

Total cost for the project will come in at $10,297,726 and according to the city, there is $7,250,000 already committed to the project with funds from STAR Bonds for $3,500,000 and $1,750,000 from the American Recovery Act.

A spare vacuum compressor quote was approved by city commissioners for the Warrior Project biofuel plant for $93,703.75 from Guild Associates.

According to city director of engineering Ray Slattery, in January 2021, the project had a fire in one of the compressors and the backup compressor was used for that replacement.

"At the most, it will take 18 days to recover the cost of this compressor," Slattery said. "By purchasing this compressor we will be able to swap out if one failed and keeps the biogas project in operation."

Slattery also asked the commission on a quote from Emerson for a spare gas chromatograph for $60,806.

According to Slattery, on May 26, the gas chromatograph stopped working. By purchasing a spare, the city will be able to also have spare parts available if needed so production isn't slowed.

The compressor and gas chromatograph were approved unanimously.

Commissioners also approved the replatting of property for the Summerlon phase VII addition.

The replatting of the location will allow for three smaller lots to be placed from a larger lot so they can be sold separately for multi-family housing.

According to planning and zoning administrator Nathan Littrell, the plat met all of the city zoning and subdivision requirements and is consistent with the City Comprehensive Plan.

The replatting was approved unanimously.

The commission also unanimously approved the purchase of Neptune’s Advanced Meter Infrastructure and 1414 water meters from Municipal Supply for $656,433.65.

According to the city, it is a sole source purchase with Municipal Supply being the only supplier of the Neptune meters. The purchase will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com.