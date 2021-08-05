DCHS graphics design class held competition for logo

Local agency Ford County Coordinated Community Response Team received a new logo recently after a contest was held by the Dodge City High School graphics design class.

According to chair of the Ford County Coordinated Community Response Team for Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Teen Violence, Tiffanie Askew, many agencies gathered together regarding the planning of a coordinated community response team in Ford County in 2019.

"These agencies had a vision to work together to create an atmosphere where domestic violence, sexual assault and teen violence are not tolerated," said Askew.

Coming into its second year, the FCCCRT reached out to DCHS for a logo.

"This would help them to have an identity in the community and surrounding areas while working toward the same goal," said Askew.

In order to decide the logo, DCHS graphic design teacher Steve Rankin, held a competition in his class and the FCCCRT voted on the winning logo in May.

"This helped not only the students with the education and advanced skills on working on a graphic design for a client but also regarding the purpose of the FCCCRT," said Askew.

The winning design was made by Juan Enriquez whose vision incorporates a police badge, landscape of BootHill, different colors of hands to represent diversity and the images of people that help connect the dots with the coordinating agencies.

Enriquez recently graduated from DCHS with plans to continue staying in Dodge City to further his education.

"The FCCCRT greatly appreciates both the enthusiasm and understanding he brought to the logo," said Askew. "Both Juan and Steve were able to attend a FCCCRT meeting in June."

Additionally, FCCCRT announced that on Oct. 19, it will host training provided by Family Peace Initiative regarding Cracking the Code – Batterer’s Motives.

"One of the main focuses of the FCCCRT is to enhance awareness and knowledge to the SW Kansas community at large on intimate partner violence," said Askew. "We partner with KCSDV, LEO, CA’s office, local community advocate agencies, probation and parole, as well as the school districts to reach and educate all the individuals involved with victims, survivors and the families impacted by domestic violence."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com