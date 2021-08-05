New funding to go to exhibition costs for museum

MONTEZUMA – The Stauth Memorial Museum of Montezuma received added assistance from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas when it received a grant of $21,620 from the Robert and Shirley Beals Endowment at the community foundation.

The grant is to assist in costs for the exhibition of the Dorothea Lange’s America: Photographs of the Great Depression, which began on May 29 and will conclude on Aug. 14.

"The Stauth Museum relies on grants and donations to help with the costs of traveling exhibits to continue the mission of Claude and Donalda Stauth to bring the world and its cultures to Montezuma and southwest Kansas," said Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter. "We are so thankful for local organizations such as the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas. With the support of grants tike this from The Robert ad Shirley Beals Foundation, the Stauth Museum is able to provide high quality traveling exhibits.

"Area residents have the opportunity to see world class exhibitions that would not be displayed at any other museum in western Kansas and the surrounding area."

The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas makes grants available to charitable organizations throughout southwest Kansas.

The Beals Fund particularly goes towards projects taking and supporting an educational focus.

"The traveling exhibit Dorothea Lange’s America: Photographs of the Great Depression is a focused exhibition of original lifetime prints by the legendary documentary photographer Dorothea Lange," said Legleiter. "Highlighting this show are oversized exhibition prints of her seminal portraits from the Great Depression, including White Angel Breadline, Migratory Farm Worker, and, most famously, Migrant Mother – an emblematic picture that came to personify pride and resilience in the face of abject poverty in 1930s America."

The work from Lange was also highlighted by area residents who loaned the museum objects and artifacts from families who lived through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl.

"These artifacts and the family stories that are shared with them are a reminder of how much the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl are very much Kansas stories," said Legleiter. "Please take the opportunity to visit this exhibit before it leaves. It is a great opportunity to share your family stories to educate younger visitors of the hardships that Depression Era families endured and that those sacrifices enable them to have the economic stability they enjoy today."

