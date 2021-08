2021 Ford County Fair Open Class Results

Special to the Globe

The 2021 Ford County Fair concluded on July 26. The following is the Open Class placings by division areas, class number and ribbon placing.

Arts & Crafts: Class 5000A – Oil/Acrylic Painting: (Sr. Blue) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) J. Erickson; (Sr. White) J. Erickson. Class 5000B – Oil/Acrylic Painting: (Jr. Blue) Suzanna Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Abby Schriner, Dodge City; (Jr. White) A. Schriner. Class 5001 – Drawing: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Dalton Shouse, Spearville; (Sr. Red) D. Shouse; (Sr. White) D. Shouse. Class 5002 – Water Color/Tempera Paint: (Jr. Blue) Nathan Middlebrooks, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) N. Middlebrooks. Class 5006 – Craft from Kansas Native Material: (Sr. Blue) Kurt Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5008 – Holiday Craft Item: (Jr. Blue) Hadley Birney, Ford; (Sr. Blue) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) E. Elsen. Class 5009 – Ceramics – Glazed: (Sr. Blue) Rachel Fansler, Dodge City. Class 5013 – Stenciling: (Sr. Blue) Norma Henton, Dodge City. Class 5016 – Interlocking Blocks from a Kit: (Sr. Blue) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Dana Williamson, Dodge City; (Sr. White) N. Sapp. Class 5017 – Interlocking Blocks of Original Design: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) B. Williamson. Class 5019 – Foam Art: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City. Class 5021 – Jewelry: (Sr. Blue) Cathy Reeves, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) C. Reeves; (Sr. White) Alan Reeves, Dodge City. Class 5023 – Artificial Flower Arrangement: (Sr. Blue) Glenna Williamson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5024 – Yard Ornament: (Sr. Blue) Jennifer Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5027 – Day Care Art: (Jr. Blue) Jack Schneweis, Ensign; (Jr. Red) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Jr. White) Layton Smith, Dodge City. Class 5028A: Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) John Kewish, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) J. Kewish; (Sr. White) Sarah Fitzsimmons, Dodge City. Class 5028B – Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) John Kewish, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) J. Kewish; (Sr. White) J. Kewish. Class 5028C – Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) Carolyn Stude, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) John Kewish, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Sally Manning, Dodge City. Class 5028D – Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) Catie Gillbert, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Rondo Switzer, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Catie Gillbert, Dodge City. Class 5028E – Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) Carolyn Stude, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Kevin Warner, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Jere Rosson, Dodge City. Class 5028F – Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) Sarah Fitzsimmons, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Donna Burkhart, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Ronnie Antenen, Dodge City. Class 5028G – Intellectually Challenged Project: (Sr. Blue) Sharon Perkins, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Jere Rosson, Dodge City. Class 5030 – Small Throw Away Item: (Jr. Blue) Reese Birney, Ford; (Jr. Red) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Jr. White) B. Williamson. Class 5031 – Large Throw Away Item: (Sr. Blue) Mary Lou Zerr, Dodge City. Class 5032 – Small Wood Working: (Jr. Blue) Andrea Vargas, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Sofia Vargas, Dodge City; (Jr. White); (Sr. Blue) Jennifer Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5033 – Large Woodworking: (Sr. Blue) Tracy Smith, Dodge City. Class 5034 – Refinishing: (Sr. Blue) Jennifer Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5037 – Collection: (Sr. Blue) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City. Class 5039 – Scrapbooking: (Sr. Blue) Dina Herrmann, Ford; (Sr. Red) D. Herrmann; (Sr. White) D. Herrmann. Class 5040 – Small Miscellaneous: (Jr. Blue) Eliude Gasca, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Abby Schriner, Dodge City; (Jr. White) Esther Gasca, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Mediah Gasca, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City. Class 5040A – Small Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Connie Scott, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City. Class 5040B – Small Miscellaneous: (Jr. Blue) Esther Middlebrooks, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Joanna Middlebrooks, Dodge City; (Jr. White) Esther Gasca, Dodge City. Class 5040C – Small Miscellaneous: (Jr. Blue) Abby Schriner, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Esther Gasca, Dodge City; (Jr. White) Emily Schriner, Dodge City. Class 5040D – Small Miscellaneous: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Suzanna Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. White) S. Shrock; (Sr. Blue) Mediah Gasca, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) M. Gasca. Class 5040E – Small Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Holly Trent, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Mediah Gasca, Dodge City. Class 5041 – Large Miscellaneous: (Jr. Blue) Abby Schriner, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) A Schriner; (Jr. White) A. Schriner; (Sr. Blue) Tamara Robertson, Dodge City.

Clothing Construction: Class 5104 – Dress: (Sr. Blue) Crystal Shrock, Dodge City. Class 5112 – Recycled Garments: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright. Class 5113 – Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Debbie Olson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) D. Olson; (Sr. White) Norma Henton, Dodge City. Class 5113A – Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Norma Henton, Dodge City.

Fiber Arts: Class 5115 – Counted Cross-Stitch – Wall Hanging: (Sr. Blue) Marilyn Bender, Dodge City. Class 5116 – Counted Cross-Stitch – Other: (Sr. Blue) Marilyn Bender, Dodge City. Class 5118 – Hand Embroidery: (Sr. Blue) Leta Henry, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) L. Henry; (Sr. White) Vera Miller, Dodge City. Class 5119 – Machine Embroidery: (Sr. Blue) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) N. Sapp. Class 5130 – Crochet Doilies: (Sr. Blue) Norma Henton, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) N. Henton. Class 5131 – Crochet Afghan: (Sr. Blue) Pat Arrasmith, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Vera Miller, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Cathy Reeves, Dodge City. Class 5132 – Crochet Potholder: (Sr. Blue) Leta Henry, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Vera Miller, Dodge City. Class 5133 – Crochet Other: (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Mediah Gasca, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Vera Miller, Dodge City. Class 5134 – Needlepoint: (Sr. Blue) Marilyn Bender, Dodge City. Class 5137 – Charted Needle: (Sr. Blue) Marilyn Bender, Dodge City. Class 5139 – Quilt – Professionally Machine Quilted: (Sr. Blue) Kate Vierthaler, Spearville; (Sr. Red) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City; (Sr. White) K. Vierthaler. Class 5140 – Quilt – Professionally Hand Quilted: (Sr. Blue) Monica Knuppel, Dodge City. Class 5141 – Quilt – Machine Quilted: (Sr. Blue) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City. Class 5142 – Quilt – Hand Quilted: (Sr. Blue) Leta Henry, Dodge City. Class 5148 – Small Quilt Project: (Sr. Blue) Nancy Sapp, Dodge City. Class 5160 – Decorated Garment: (Sr. Blue) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) M. Taylor. Class 5164 – Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Marilyn Bender, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Theresa Settle, Dodge City.

Floriculture: Class 5200 – Small Zinnia: (Sr. Blue) Annie Martinez, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Donna Just, Dodge City. Class 5203 - Small Marigold: (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City. Class 5204 – Wild Sunflower: (Jr. Blue) Charity Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Abby Schriner, Dodge City; (Jr. White) Christopher Schriner, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright; (Sr. Red) Karen Hawley, Dodge City; (Sr. White) K. Hawley. Class 5204A – Wild Sunflower: (Jr. Blue) Charity Shrock, Dodge City. Class 5205 – Domestic Sunflower: (Jr. Blue) Emily Schriner, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright. Class 5208 – Hybrid Tea Rose: (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Greg Lix, Wright; (Sr. White) Janell Robertson, Dodge City. Class 5209 – Miniature Rose: (Sr. Blue) Kathleen Lutz, Wright; (Sr. Red) Greg Lix, Wright; (Sr. White) Donna Just, Dodge City. Class 5210 – Any Other Rose: (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Theresa Settle, Dodge City; (Sr. White) T. Settle. Class 5212 – Cone Flower: (Sr. Blue) Shirley Trabert, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Donna Just, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Karen Hawley, Dodge City. Class 52015 – Petunia – Double Bloom: (Sr. Blue) Theresa Settle, Dodge city; (Sr. Red) T. Settle. Class 5216 – Potted Plant – Foliage: (Jr. Blue) Suzanna Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Jennifer Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5217 – Potted Plant – Blooming: (Sr. Blue) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City. Clsas 5218 – Daylily: (Sr. Blue) Donna Just, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Norma Henton, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City. Class 5221 – African Violet: (Sr. Blue) Norma Henton, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) N. Henton; (Sr. White) Beth Vogel, Wright. Class 5222 – Geranium: (Sr. Blue) Theresa Settle, Dodge City. Class 5223 – Phlox: (Sr. Blue) Norma Henton, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Rachel Fansler, Dodge City. Class 5224 – Hibiscus: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright; (Sr. Red) Norma Henton, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City. Class 5225 – Unusual Flower: (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City. Class 5226 – Cactus: (Jr. Blue) Suzanna Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) S. Shrock. Class 5227 – Cactus Garden: (Sr. Blue) Norma Henton, Dodge City. Class 5228 – Blooming Shrub: (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City. Class 5230 – Other Annual: (Sr. Blue) Theresa Settle, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) T. Settle; (Sr. White) T. Settle. Class 5231 – Other Perennial: (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright; (Sr. Red) Beth Vogel, Wright; (Sr. White) Theresa Settle, Dodge City. Class 5232 – Other Biennial: (Sr. Blue) Shirley Trabert, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) S. Trabert.

Foods: Class 5305 – Other Bread (made with bread machine): (Sr. Blue) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5306 – Quick Bread: (Jr. Blue) Abigail Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) A. Shrock; (Sr. Blue) Crystal Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) C. Shrock; (Sr. White) Pat Habiger, Spearville. Class 5307 – Muffins: (Jr. Blue) Charity Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) C. Shrock. Class 5311 – Drop Cookies: (Jr. Blue) Glory Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Abigail Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City; (Sr. White) E. Elsen. Class 5312 – Bar Cookies: (Jr. Blue) Suzanna Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) S. Shrock; (Sr. Blue) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City. Class 5313 – No Bake Cookies: (Jr. Blue) Charity Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Crystal Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5314 – Molded Cookies: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City. Class 5316 – Rolled Cookies: (Sr. Red) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5319 – Fruit Pie: (Sr. Blue) Rachel Fansler, Dodge City. Class 5320 – Candy: Theresa Settle, Dodge City. Class 5326 – Cookie Tray: (Sr. Blue) Pat Habiger, Spearville.

Preservation: Class 5400 – Relishes: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright. Class 5401 – Jams: (Jr. Blue) Suzanna Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Kathleen Lutz, Dodge City. Class 5404 – Vegetables: (Sr. Blue) Kathleen Lutz, Wright; (Sr. Red) Beth Vogel, Wright. Class 5407 – Sweet Spreads: (Sr. Blue) Jennifer Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5409 – Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Kathleen Lutz, Wright.

Gardening: Class 5500 –Beets: (Sr. Blue) Steve Lutz, Wright. Class 5502 – Hot Peppers: (Sr. Blue) Ross Smith, Dodge City. Class 5504 – Carrots: (Sr. Blue) Steve Lutz, Wright. Class 5505 – Tomatoes: (Sr. Blue) Karen Hawley, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Ross Smith, Dodge City. Class 5506 – Small Tomatoes: (Jr. Blue) Layton Smith, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Jack Schneweis, Ensign; (Sr Blue) Greg Lix, Wright; (St. Red) Karen Hawley, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Annie Martinez, Dodge City. Class 5508 – Yellow Onions: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright; (Sr. Red) Greg Lix, Wright. Class 5510 – Green Onions: (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright. Class 5512 – White Potatoes: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City. Class 5513 – Red Potatoes: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City. Class 5515 – Rhubarb: (Sr. Red) Mary Stukenholtz, Dodge City. Class 5515 – Cabbage: (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright. Class 5517 – Winter Squash: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City. Class 5518 – Summer Squash: (Jr. Blue) Stephen Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Jack Schneweis, Ensign; (Jr. White) Josiah Shrock, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright; (Sr. Red) Norma Henton, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Donna Just, Dodge City. Class 5519 – Zucchini: (Jr. Blue) Stephen Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. Red) Josiah Shrock, Dodge City; (Jr. White) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright; (Sr. Red) Steve Lutz, Wright; (Sr. White) Beth Vogel, Wright. Class 5521 – Pickling Cucumbers: (Sr. Blue) Steve Lutz, Wright. Class 5525 – Oversized Miscellaneous Vegetables: (Sr. Blue) Jennifer Schneweis, Ensign. Class 5527 – Fruit: (Jr. Blue) Stephen Shrock, Dodge City. Class 5529 – Any Freak Vegetable: (Jr. Blue) Beckett Williamson, Dodge City; (Sr. Blue) Donna Just, Dodge City. Class 5533 – Pumpkins: (Sr. Blue) Steve Lutz, Wright. Class 5534 – Miniature Pumpkins: (Sr. Blue) Greg Lix, Wright.

Photography: Class 5600 – Colored Photo - Landscape: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright; (Sr. Red) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5601 – Colored Photo – Still Life: (Sr. Blue) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Greg Lix, Wright. Class 5602 – Colored Photo – Wild Life: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright; (Sr. Red) B. Vogel; (Sr. White) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City. Class 5603 – Colored Photo – Pets: (Sr. Blue) Beth Vogel, Wright. Class 5604 – Color Photo – People: (Sr. Blue) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Greg Lix, Wright; (Sr. White) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City. Class 5605 – Color Photo – Children: (Sr. Blue) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. White) J. Erickson. Class 5607 – Color Photo – Weather: (Sr. Blue) Jolene Durler, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) J. Durler. Class 5608 – Color Photo - Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) M. Taylor; (Sr. White) Jolene Durler, Dodge City. Class 5609 – Photo Story: (Sr. Blue) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5610 – Enlarged Color Photo – People: (Sr. Blue) Rylene Hessman, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. White) M. Taylor. Class 5611 – Enlarged Color Photo – Landscape: (Sr. Blue) Becky Swan, Wright; (Sr. Red) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. White) M. Taylor. Class 5612 – Enlarged Color Photo – Flower: (Sr. Blue) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Becky Swan, Wright. Class 5613 – Enlarged Color Photo – Miscellaneous: (Sr. Blue) Jerry Erickson, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) Jolene Durler, Dodge City; (Sr. White) Ellie Elsen, Dodge City. Class 5612 – Black & White Photo Enlargement: (Sr. Blue) Marcy Taylor, Dodge City; (Sr. Red) M. Taylor.