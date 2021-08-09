Health center taking part in activities throughout the week

From Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, National Health Center Week celebrates raising awareness and accomplishments of health centers for the past 50 years.

In honor of the annual health center week, Genesis Family Health will be taking part in community activities throughout the week.

According to Genesis Family Health chief administrative officer Geovannie Gone, this year’s theme, “Community Health Centers – The Chemistry for Strong Communities,” celebrates the work that Community Health Centers have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe.

The theme also honors those frontline providers, staff, and beloved patients who lost their lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For each day of the week, there is a theme that Genesis will take part in at Dodge City, Liberal, Garden City and Ulysses locations.

On Monday, Aug. 9 for Homeless Day, Genesis Family Health staff partnered with the Friendship Feast in Dodge City and assisted the kitchen staff.

The Friendship Feast is a non-profit organization that depends entirely on donations and contributions from the community, serving for dine in or carry out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the First Presbyterian Church located at 803 Central Ave. in Dodge City.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, for Patient Appreciation Day, Genesis will be holding a breakfast at its facility located at 1700 Ave. F.

On Friday, Aug. 13 at the facility, they will hold a staff appreciation open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

"There will also be a coloring contest for children at all locations throughout the week and two winners will be picked randomly for each site on Friday, Aug. 13," Gone said. "Each winner will receive a gift basket."

To highlight local Kansas Department of Health and Environment farmworkers, on the Genesis Family Health Facebook page there will be videos posted.

Part of a network of health centers that provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people, Genesis Family Health has continued to do so while facing a global pandemic by providing care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable and quality care.

Healthcare such as medical, dental, behavioral health, and social services is provided by Genesis Family Health in its local communities.

"Community Health Centers are not just healers, they are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment," said Gone. "They are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable.

"The mission of Community Health Centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States," said Gone. "Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers and, in many cases, the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as a 50-mile drive in another county.

"Show your support during National Health Center Week by supporting a health center in your community. We will be there when you need us."

For more information about National Health Center Week, visit the Facebook page at Genesis Family Health.

