Dodge City Ambucs announce golf tourney prize winners

The Dodge City Ambucs announced the winners of the Dodge City Days Golf Tournament, held part of the 10-day annual festival in Dodge City.

The hole prize winners were:

Clark Ellis, Bucklin — Hole 1, Longest Putt.

Philip McKnight, Dodge City — Hole 2, Closest 2nd Shot.

Sandra Stanley, Dodge City — Hole 4, Longest Putt.

Bill Frank, Bucklin — Hole 6, Longest Drive.

George Tyler, Dodge City – Hole 9, Longest Putt.

Steve Bryan, Dodge City — Hole 10, Longest Putt.

Kevin Carter, Dodge City — Hole 14, Closest 2nd Shot.

Dennis Daniel, Coldwater — Hole 15, Longest Drive.

Taylor Doan, Dodge City — Hole 18, Longest Putt.

Sal Venegas, Dodge City — Hole 3 and 13, Longest Drive and Longest Drive.

Brandon Coffman, Smithville, Missouri — Hole 7 and 17, Closest 2nd Shot and Closest 2nd Shot.

Tournament Winners:

Champ Flight, First Place: Dennis Daniel, Coldwater; Bryan McPhail, Cimarron; Jeff Nihas, Dodge City and Dennis Stanley, Dodge City.

Champ Flight, Second Place: Erick Groan, Newton; Marc Johnson, Larned; K.C. Preisner, Spearville and Zac Stuckey, Kinsley.

Champ Flight, Third Place: Jim Perkins, Dodge City; Dallas Rogers, Olathe; Bradly Rogers, Lenexa and Steve Weber, Dodge City.

First Flight, First Place: Philip McKnight, Dodge City; Tyson McVey, Dodge City; Terrell Osborn, Cimarron and George Tyler, Dodge City.

First Flight, Second Place: Steve Gall, Dodge City; Richard Knoeber, Dodge City; Tom Oldfather, Dodge City and Sal Venegas, Dodge City.

First Flight, Third Place: Larry Dumler, Dodge City; Scott Dumler, Shawnee; Gene Gaut, Dodge City and Wayne Gingerich, Dodge City.

Second Flight, First Place: Brandon Coffman, Smithville, Missouri; Stuart Farris, Teumseh, Oklahoma; Steve Littell, Baldwin City and Brent McDonald, Rolla.

Second Flight, Second Place: Spencer Bowman, Kinsley; Joseph Habiger, Offerle; Kyle Kohn, Kinsley and Dale Therp, Kinsley.

Second Flight, Third Place: Brad Cunningham, Cimarron; Dale Cunningham, Dodge City; David Haskell, Dodge City and David Shean, Dodge City.

