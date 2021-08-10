Dodge City Ambucs announce golf tourney prize winners

Vincent Marshall
Dodge City Daily Globe

The Dodge City Ambucs announced the winners of the Dodge City Days Golf Tournament, held part of the 10-day annual festival in Dodge City.

The hole prize winners were:

Clark Ellis, Bucklin — Hole 1, Longest Putt.

Philip McKnight, Dodge City — Hole 2, Closest 2nd Shot.

Sandra Stanley, Dodge City — Hole 4, Longest Putt.

Bill Frank, Bucklin — Hole 6, Longest Drive.

George Tyler, Dodge City –  Hole 9, Longest Putt.

Steve Bryan, Dodge City — Hole 10, Longest Putt.

Kevin Carter, Dodge City — Hole 14, Closest 2nd Shot.

Dennis Daniel, Coldwater — Hole 15, Longest Drive.

Taylor Doan, Dodge City — Hole 18, Longest Putt.

Sal Venegas, Dodge City — Hole 3 and 13, Longest Drive and Longest Drive.

Brandon Coffman, Smithville, Missouri — Hole 7 and 17, Closest 2nd Shot and Closest 2nd Shot.

Tournament Winners:

Champ Flight, First Place: Dennis Daniel, Coldwater; Bryan McPhail, Cimarron; Jeff Nihas, Dodge City and Dennis Stanley, Dodge City.

Champ Flight, Second Place: Erick Groan, Newton; Marc Johnson, Larned; K.C. Preisner, Spearville and Zac Stuckey, Kinsley.

Champ Flight, Third Place: Jim Perkins, Dodge City; Dallas Rogers, Olathe; Bradly Rogers, Lenexa and Steve Weber, Dodge City.

First Flight, First Place: Philip McKnight, Dodge City; Tyson McVey, Dodge City; Terrell Osborn, Cimarron and George Tyler, Dodge City.

First Flight, Second Place: Steve Gall, Dodge City; Richard Knoeber, Dodge City; Tom Oldfather, Dodge City and Sal Venegas, Dodge City.

First Flight, Third Place: Larry Dumler, Dodge City; Scott Dumler, Shawnee; Gene Gaut, Dodge City and Wayne Gingerich, Dodge City.

Second Flight, First Place: Brandon Coffman, Smithville, Missouri; Stuart Farris, Teumseh, Oklahoma; Steve Littell, Baldwin City and Brent McDonald, Rolla.

Second Flight, Second Place: Spencer Bowman, Kinsley; Joseph Habiger, Offerle; Kyle Kohn, Kinsley and Dale Therp, Kinsley.

Second Flight, Third Place: Brad Cunningham, Cimarron; Dale Cunningham, Dodge City; David Haskell, Dodge City and David Shean, Dodge City.

