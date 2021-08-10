Boot Hill Museum ranked by True West Magazine as one of the top western museums in the country

With the recent Olympic games concluded, it is an honor for athletes to medal after all their hard work. Gold is the ultimate goal, but if you end up getting a bronze medal, it means you got to the podium.

True West Magazine may not be giving out medals but it is naming the top western museums across the United States, and if this were the Olympics, Boot Hill Museum would be taking home a bronze.

On Monday, Boot Hill Museum announced True West Magazine — a magazine in its 68th year of leading the way in presenting the true stories of Old West adventure, history, culture and preservation — listed Boot Hill Museum as the No. 3 top western museum in the country for 2021.

The Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, in Scottsdale, Arizona, took the top spot.

“Boot Hill. Dodge City. Two terms that are synonymous with the Old West,” said True West executive editor Bob Boze Bell. “But it is a museum that continues progressing in preserving and presenting its history. It is truly a top Western museum.”

According to Boot Hill, the editors of True West including two-time Spur Award-winning writer Candy Moulton, selected the winners based on extensive travels, research and firsthand experiences in visiting dozens of Western museums each year.

Previously:Gov. Laura Kelly attends Boot Hill Museum expansion opening

According to Moulton, the expansion of Boot Hill Museum which added 13,000-square-feet and nine new permanent exhibits such as: Plains Indians; The Santa Fe Trail; Buffalo Hunting; Railroad Expansion; The Western Cattle Trail and Dodge City’s Front Street as notable entities that put it at the top of the list.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by True West Magazine,” Boot Hill Museum executive director Lara Brehm said. “We have been thrilled with our attendance this summer, and are receiving great reviews of our expansion. We hope being in the top 10 keeps that momentum going.”

Previously:Grand opening of Boot Hill Museum expansion coming May 6

The full list of best museums will be in True West’s September 2021 issue, on newsstands Aug. 11.

For more information, contact Lyne Johnson with Boot Hill Museum at accounts@boothill.org or by calling 620-227-8188.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@gannett.com