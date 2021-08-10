Dodge City Veterans Council — Avenue of Flags holds art event

The Dodge City Veterans Council – The Avenue of Flags hosted a veteran's art show on Aug. 6 at Carnegie Center for the Arts in Dodge City which was deemed a success, according to event organizers.

According to the veterans council, the event was made due to a grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and featured 60 art pieces of various mediums from over 20 artists.

According to veterans council secretary Charles Sellens, the primary goal of the art show was to raise awareness of the veteran suicide rate of 23-daily,saying that the veterans’ suicide rate is 1.5 times higher than that of the general population and the rate among female veterans compared to non-veteran adult women, is 2.5 times higher.

“Authorities cite art therapy as a strategy for preventing suicides,” Charles Sellens said. “My wife, Paula, has had a successful art therapy program for Fort Dodge veterans for several years. The Veterans Council collaborated with Paula’s Fort Dodge Veterans Art Initiative to apply for the Creative Arts grant and to organize the art show.”

Staff from the Carnegie center stated visitors to the art show were from out of state and the Kansas area.

Among the visitors was Marine Jeff Boddiger from Lucas who said, “I’m not much of an artist but my wife is a concert pianist. I drove up from Lucas today to support veterans and their art.”

Boddiger made several art purchases, including a print created by a Fort Dodge veteran, a painting by a consigner from Missouri, and five books and also made a donation to Paula Sellens’ Veterans Art Initiative.

“The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas has awarded me annual grants for the Fort Dodge Initiative for the past four years,” Paula Sellens said. “These grants support this worthy project. I had art pieces from eight Fort Dodge veterans in the show. I’ll have more of their art in future shows.”

