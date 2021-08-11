Ford County's COVID cases up 86.1%; Kansas cases surge 17.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 17.2% as 6,641 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,665 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 35.9% from the week before, with 760,368 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.87% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ford County reported 67 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 36 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,942 cases and 82 deaths.

Gray County reported seven cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 643 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 214 cases and nine deaths.

Clark County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 254 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 516 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported four cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 270 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bourbon, Wallace and Atchison counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 1,361 cases; Sedgwick County, with 1,053 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 584. Weekly case counts rose in 52 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Johnson and Shawnee counties.

Kansas ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 58.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 43,496 vaccine doses, including 29,265 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 37,442 vaccine doses, including 27,092 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,753,365 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 44 counties, with the best declines in Saline, Riley and Labette counties.

In Kansas, 44 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 20 people were were reported dead.

A total of 340,491 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,305 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,763,785 people have tested positive and 616,829 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 933

The week before that: 760

Four weeks ago: 335

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 100,884

The week before that: 81,226

Four weeks ago: 44,472

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.