Driver faces multiple felony charges in Ford County

At around 4:50 p.m. on Monday Aug. 2, a vehicle chase ensued involving a member of the Ford County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, the deputy attempted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of west Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City, when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

"A pursuit began throughout the City of Dodge City before coming to an end at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Layton Street," Carr said.

At the conclusion of the pursuit, the sheriff's office identified the driver as Raul Vasquez, 30 of Dodge City.

The case was then turned over to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for review.

On Monday, Aug. 9, according to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, Vasquez has been charged with kidnapping, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession drug paraphernalia, driving while on suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance, reckless driving, transporting an open container, unlawfully driving vehicle with material on windshields or side wings that obstructs driver's view and excessive speeding.

According to the complaint filed with the Ford County District Court, the kidnapping, possession with intent, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, fleeing and eluding and interference with law enforcement are all felony charges.

