Red Cross planning ahead for predicted disaster season

The American Red Cross is planning ahead when it comes to disaster season as the organization is calling for volunteers to join in emergency situations.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Jan Hale, communications manager, Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”

According to Hale, the Red Cross is needing new volunteers to support disaster shelters.

The new volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other tasks inside disaster shelters.

Additionally, entry- and supervisory-level opportunities are also available.

Volunteers are also needed for those who can work in disaster shelters to address health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure such as registered nurse, licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse, etc.

"If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you," said Hale. "Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. "We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available."

The Red Cross plans to open group shelters after most disasters this year, yet for some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if COVID-19 and its variants are too high. The Red Cross will be following its 2020 model of precautions which include masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

Another volunteer opportunity is that of the Local Disaster Action Teams, which, according to Hale, provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.

"If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you," said Hale. "Last year, the Kansas and Oklahoma Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 2,621 people after 1955 home fires and other disasters."

For those looking to volunteer with the American Red Cross, contact Cheryl Bachelor Boothe at 785-250-6231 or by email at cheryl.bachelorbooth@redcross.org.

The following is the upcoming local blood drives:

Ford County

Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 204 S Main St., Bucklin.

Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dodge City Family YMCA, 240 San Jose Dr., Dodge City.

Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dodge City Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave., Dodge City.

Gray County

Aug. 17 from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Gray County Rec Center, 17002 Highway 50, Cimarron.

Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe., Copeland.

Those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email for new subscribers only. Details can be viewed at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

