Depot Theater set to reopen in the fall

The Depot Theater in Dodge City is looking to return to the stage this fall after securing grants for funding.

Operations had been suspended as required by regulations and to preserve financial resources over the past 18 months.

“We are so pleased to announce that we have received a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant through SBA. This award will allow us to hire staff which is the key to a full return to operations,” said Depot Theater board president Nancy Sapp.

According to the Depot Theater, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues

nationwide and is administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance. SVOG has $2 billion reserved for small venues with up to 50 full-time employees.

A nonprofit community theater, The Depot Theater is governed by a board of up to 15 and directed by four, paid employees and relies primarily on volunteers in all aspects of its operation.

The theater will be looking for an executive director now that it has funding secured to do so.

The board and volunteers focused on improving the basic infrastructure of the theater to provide a firm foundation for future operations in preparation of a post-pandemic return to operations.

To better prepare for the reopening, the theater will hold its, "Be a Star to Relight the Depot Theater" campaign.

The theater is asking members of the community for financial contributions and volunteers.

During the shutdown the last 18 months, the theater did stay busy in making improvements to the theater through support from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, the Mariah Fund, the City of Dodge City, NEA and the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission.

The improvements were for a new hearing assist system and a secondary audio system installation, which will allow for Spanish translation during performances; An analog monitoring system update to place digital monitors throughout the theater for support during shows and to allow for presentations during tours; Technology upgrades and a keyless entry system in the Homestead Theater to facilitate use of the building by volunteers and a new dishwasher system to allow for full operation.

All support areas of the theater in both the Depot and the Homestead have been repaired, cleaned, painted and organized with theater board member Gayla Kirmer taking the lead in the efforts.

“We’ve made good progress during the time we could not gather or perform," said Kirmer. "The costumes, props, furniture and scene shops have been organized and culled. Of course, there is always work to be done, but we are proud of the stewardship we’ve been able to practice in preparation of a return to the stage.”

For more information, volunteers and patrons are encouraged to call 620-225-1001 or to visit the website at https://depottheater.com.

