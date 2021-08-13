How many people live in Ford County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Kansas
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
2,937,880
84,762
3.0%
White
2,222,462
-168,582
-7.1%
Black
168,809
945
0.6%
American Indian
30,995
2,845
10.1%
Asian
86,273
18,511
27.3%
Pacific Islander
3,412
1,174
52.5%
Other Race
145,422
35,295
32.0%
Two or More Races
280,507
194,574
226.4%
Hispanic
382,603
82,561
27.5%
Ford County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
34,287
439
1.3%
White
17,167
-8,327
-32.7%
Black
978
259
36.0%
American Indian
753
405
116.4%
Asian
417
-72
-14.7%
Pacific Islander
14
-41
-74.5%
Other Race
8,409
2,578
44.2%
Two or More Races
6,549
5,637
618.1%
Hispanic
19,666
2,345
13.5%
Dodge City city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
27,788
448
1.6%
White
12,387
-7,430
-37.5%
Black
943
271
40.3%
American Indian
675
385
132.8%
Asian
383
-52
-12.0%
Pacific Islander
13
-40
-75.5%
Other Race
7,692
2,410
45.6%
Two or More Races
5,695
4,904
620.0%
Hispanic
17,759
2,029
12.9%
Spearville city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
791
18
2.3%
White
698
-40
-5.4%
Black
5
2
66.7%
American Indian
6
1
20.0%
Asian
2
2
%
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
16
-10
-38.5%
Two or More Races
64
63
6300.0%
Hispanic
65
0
0.0%
Bucklin city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
727
-67
-8.4%
White
653
-88
-11.9%
Black
4
-11
-73.3%
American Indian
4
-3
-42.9%
Asian
4
2
100.0%
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
5
-3
-37.5%
Two or More Races
57
36
171.4%
Hispanic
48
16
50.0%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Bloom township
110
-6
-5.2%
Bucklin city
727
-67
-8.4%
Bucklin township
821
-64
-7.2%
Concord township
122
18
17.3%
Dodge City city
27,788
448
1.6%
Dodge township
683
-10
-1.4%
Enterprise township
998
116
13.2%
Fairview township
277
-13
-4.5%
Ford city
203
-13
-6.0%
Ford township
329
-35
-9.6%
Fort Dodge CDP
97
-68
-41.2%
Grandview township
569
-55
-8.8%
Richland township
893
5
0.6%
Royal township
228
21
10.1%
Sodville township
89
-20
-18.3%
Spearville city
791
18
2.3%
Spearville township
1,163
59
5.3%
Wheatland township
139
-12
-7.9%
Wilburn township
78
-13
-14.3%
Wilroads Gardens CDP
639
30
4.9%
Wright CDP
145
-18
-11.0%