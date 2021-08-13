How many people live in Ford County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

 

Kansas

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

2,937,880

84,762

3.0%

White

2,222,462

-168,582

-7.1%

Black

168,809

945

0.6%

American Indian

30,995

2,845

10.1%

Asian

86,273

18,511

27.3%

Pacific Islander

3,412

1,174

52.5%

Other Race

145,422

35,295

32.0%

Two or More Races

280,507

194,574

226.4%

Hispanic

382,603

82,561

27.5%

 

Ford County

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

34,287

439

1.3%

White

17,167

-8,327

-32.7%

Black

978

259

36.0%

American Indian

753

405

116.4%

Asian

417

-72

-14.7%

Pacific Islander

14

-41

-74.5%

Other Race

8,409

2,578

44.2%

Two or More Races

6,549

5,637

618.1%

Hispanic

19,666

2,345

13.5%

 

Dodge City city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

27,788

448

1.6%

White

12,387

-7,430

-37.5%

Black

943

271

40.3%

American Indian

675

385

132.8%

Asian

383

-52

-12.0%

Pacific Islander

13

-40

-75.5%

Other Race

7,692

2,410

45.6%

Two or More Races

5,695

4,904

620.0%

Hispanic

17,759

2,029

12.9%

 

Spearville city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

791

18

2.3%

White

698

-40

-5.4%

Black

5

2

66.7%

American Indian

6

1

20.0%

Asian

2

2

%

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

16

-10

-38.5%

Two or More Races

64

63

6300.0%

Hispanic

65

0

0.0%

 

Bucklin city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

727

-67

-8.4%

White

653

-88

-11.9%

Black

4

-11

-73.3%

American Indian

4

-3

-42.9%

Asian

4

2

100.0%

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

5

-3

-37.5%

Two or More Races

57

36

171.4%

Hispanic

48

16

50.0%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Bloom township

110

-6

-5.2%

Bucklin city

727

-67

-8.4%

Bucklin township

821

-64

-7.2%

Concord township

122

18

17.3%

Dodge City city

27,788

448

1.6%

Dodge township

683

-10

-1.4%

Enterprise township

998

116

13.2%

Fairview township

277

-13

-4.5%

Ford city

203

-13

-6.0%

Ford township

329

-35

-9.6%

Fort Dodge CDP

97

-68

-41.2%

Grandview township

569

-55

-8.8%

Richland township

893

5

0.6%

Royal township

228

21

10.1%

Sodville township

89

-20

-18.3%

Spearville city

791

18

2.3%

Spearville township

1,163

59

5.3%

Wheatland township

139

-12

-7.9%

Wilburn township

78

-13

-14.3%

Wilroads Gardens CDP

639

30

4.9%

Wright CDP

145

-18

-11.0%