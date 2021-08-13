How many people live in Ford County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Kansas 2020 count Change % change Total 2,937,880 84,762 3.0% White 2,222,462 -168,582 -7.1% Black 168,809 945 0.6% American Indian 30,995 2,845 10.1% Asian 86,273 18,511 27.3% Pacific Islander 3,412 1,174 52.5% Other Race 145,422 35,295 32.0% Two or More Races 280,507 194,574 226.4% Hispanic 382,603 82,561 27.5%

Ford County 2020 count Change % change Total 34,287 439 1.3% White 17,167 -8,327 -32.7% Black 978 259 36.0% American Indian 753 405 116.4% Asian 417 -72 -14.7% Pacific Islander 14 -41 -74.5% Other Race 8,409 2,578 44.2% Two or More Races 6,549 5,637 618.1% Hispanic 19,666 2,345 13.5%

Dodge City city 2020 count Change % change Total 27,788 448 1.6% White 12,387 -7,430 -37.5% Black 943 271 40.3% American Indian 675 385 132.8% Asian 383 -52 -12.0% Pacific Islander 13 -40 -75.5% Other Race 7,692 2,410 45.6% Two or More Races 5,695 4,904 620.0% Hispanic 17,759 2,029 12.9%

Spearville city 2020 count Change % change Total 791 18 2.3% White 698 -40 -5.4% Black 5 2 66.7% American Indian 6 1 20.0% Asian 2 2 % Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 16 -10 -38.5% Two or More Races 64 63 6300.0% Hispanic 65 0 0.0%

Bucklin city 2020 count Change % change Total 727 -67 -8.4% White 653 -88 -11.9% Black 4 -11 -73.3% American Indian 4 -3 -42.9% Asian 4 2 100.0% Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 5 -3 -37.5% Two or More Races 57 36 171.4% Hispanic 48 16 50.0%