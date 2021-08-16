Four DCCC Students Receive Writing Awards

Lance Ziesch

DCCC assistant director of marketing, community relations

The Dodge City Community College (DCCC) English Department recognized four of its outstanding student writers at an intermission during the Music Department’s spring concert on April 30, in the DCCC Little Theatre.

At the recognition ceremony, which was the culmination of an English Department writing contest called the Outstanding Writers Awards, certificates and cash prizes were presented to four students for their winning submissions.

The contest, which was the idea of Arthur Richmond, DCCC English Instructor and Humanities Division Chair, gave English Composition I and II students an opportunity to submit their work in two writing categories: literary analysis and narrative.

“I wanted to provide the college with an additional way to recognize students for their academic achievements, specifically as they relate to writing,” Richmond said. “Every semester I receive a number of outstanding essays, which are often not read by anybody else but me. I thought, ‘Why not come up with a way to share the students’ work?’ "In the end, it was just a matter of getting everybody in the department together to come up with submission and scoring parameters.”

Richmond said he was “extremely pleased” with the students’ submissions, which covered a wide range of diverse content and perspectives.

“All of the submissions, and particularly the winning entries, are a testament to the diligence, intelligence, and creativity of our students here at DCCC,” he said.

Nick Clohecy, DCCC English Instructor, said DCCC English teachers were asked to select the top two essays they received for each category.

“For the literary analysis category, we had 10 submissions,” he said. “For the narrative category, we had eight. This meant the submissions were very competitive, since only the best essays were pitted against each other.”

Clohecy said that sometimes students might feel like their work does not have any kind of weight outside of the classroom. So, a writing contest can show them just how much their work is valued.

“Their sole audience member is usually just their teacher,” he said. “By giving students the spotlight and commending them for the work they’ve done, both scholarly and creatively, we can encourage those same students to keep pushing and striving to be the best. Perhaps more importantly, it sets a great example for other students.”

In addition to custom-made certificates, each first-place winner received $100, and each second-place winner received $50, Clohecy said.

First- and second-place winners in the literary analysis writing category were Yessenia Guzman, of Dodge City; and Hugo Garcia, of Dodge City, respectively.

First- and second-place winners in the narrative writing category were Diego Flores Torres, of Dodge City; and Caitlyn Cook, of Cimarron, respectively.

“As a student, I always appreciated having my work recognized beyond the classroom,” Clohecy said. “It helped me to create some of my best written work, because I wanted to keep winning. This year was just the beginning, and all of us at the English Department are thrilled to see this develop in the coming semesters!”