Ford County's COVID cases up 100%; Kansas cases surge 25.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 25.9% as 8,359 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,641 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.3% from the week before, with 914,968 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.91% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 46 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ford County reported 134 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 67 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,076 cases and 82 deaths.

Gray County reported 11 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 654 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 216 cases and nine deaths.

Clark County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 260 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported 12 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 528 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 276 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bourbon, Greeley and Linn counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Sedgwick County, with 1,626 cases; Johnson County, with 1,536 cases; and Shawnee County, with 682. Weekly case counts rose in 66 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sedgwick, Shawnee and Johnson counties.

Kansas ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 55.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 59.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 44,771 vaccine doses, including 28,089 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 43,496 vaccine doses, including 29,265 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,798,136 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 32 counties, with the best declines in Riley, Neosho and Pratt counties.

In Kansas, 86 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 44 people were were reported dead.

A total of 348,850 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,391 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 36,678,753 people have tested positive and 621,635 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 15.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,102

The week before that: 973

Four weeks ago: 557

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 122,551

The week before that: 103,585

Four weeks ago: 52,507

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.