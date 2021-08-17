Santa Fe Trail 200th Anniversary: The DAR Marker and Plaque in Wright Park

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the DAR Marker and Plaque located just inside Wright Park off of 2nd Avenue. This marker was originally in front of the old city hall on Trail Street. Visit www.santafetrail.org and www.santafetrail200.org for information about the trail.

Also information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information contact Bill Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 and Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.