New subdivision to be used for Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Another car wash will be coming to Dodge City at the 14th Avenue and Soule Subdivision Unit Two in front of the Sutherlands facility.

City commissioners approved the sale of the property to Wild Pine Ventures for $225,000.

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, the car wash would be able to generate sales tax for the city.

"This is one of those opportunities we didn't focus on initially because we didn't know enough about the industry," said Hernandez. "But once we had some local interest in providing this service and we started to discover potential amount of sales tax revenue could be generated from this site, we started to give it a little bit more thought."

According to Hernandez, anticipated sales are suppose to be over $1 million. "That is what they are hopeful for."

The city would allow for Community Improvement District funds up to 2% for the purchase of the property.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash said it would be operational close to early to mid-spring of 2022.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash will offer a full-service car wash including vacuuming, tire shine, wax and mat washing and has 150 locations across the United States, according to its website.

According to franchisee of Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Austin Davis, there will be a membership available for the car wash, or "unique visits."

"Paying at the window," Davis said to the commission. "From a sales tax standpoint, all transactions — memberships, reoccurring monthly expense, goes through the sales tax in addition to those paid at the window.

"Close to 60% of our revenue come from the monthly subscription service with prices ranging from $20 to $35."

For green savings, Davis said Tommy’s Express Car Wash uses 50% less water than a traditional car wash, uses natural lighting throughout the day and uses reclaimed water.

Davis said the business would keep 16-20 employees on staff with 25% being full-time and other 75% being part-time.

"We have about 450 hours of the work-week that would need filled," Davis said.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash will pay an earnest sum of $22,500 within three days of the effective date that will go towards the overall $225,000.

City commissioners approved the sale of the subdivision to Wild Pine Ventures with an unanimous vote.

