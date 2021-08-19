Potential sales tax increase for retailers to go to street funding

City commissioners proposed a resolution Monday which would call for a special question to be added on the ballot in the upcoming local election.

The question would ask the public on imposing a one-half percent sales tax for city-wide retailers that would go into effect on April 1, 2022 and last over the next 10 years.

According to city officials, it would allow for the public to determine the appropriate level of street funding.

For the election set for Nov. 2, the question on the ballot would read as follows:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall the City of Dodge City, Kansas, be authorized to impose a one-half percent (0.50%) City-wide retailers' sales tax on April 1, 2022, or as soon thereafter as permitted by law, and shall terminate ten years after its commencement, the proceeds of which shall be used to finance the costs of transportation improvements, including the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, trails, transit facilities, bicycle lanes, traffic signalization, signage, landscaping along rights-of-way, and all related improvements; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-187 et seq., as amended?

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, the deadline to get the question on the November ballot comes in the early part of September 2021.

"The question presented was kind of a culmination of some of the different concerns commissioners had," Hernandez said. "In looking at it, the 10-year sales tax based on all our estimation would receive $4.6 million per year."

Hernandez added that a plan was established with city staff to where the funds would be used including existing streets and maintenance, modernization expansion projects and highway modernization projects.

Of the $4.6 million per year, $1.2 million would go to asphalt streets and $1.8 million for modernization expansion projects, according to Hernandez.

With moving funds into the sales tax, the city could potentially drops its mill levy by eight to nine mills over the 10-year period.

Another call for the additional sales tax is that in 2022, the .15% sales tax for HorseThief Reservoir will be terminated, leaving the sales tax to only increase by .35%.

"So instead the public would only see the .35% increase instead of a .5% increase," Hernandez said. "And with that, we would be tied for 300th highest sales tax rate in the state of Kansas. We would be just above Garden City, Garden City is currently at 8.95% (sales tax), that would put us at 9%."

Hernandez said Pratt, Scott City and Goodland are other communities with a 9% sales tax.

"There's just some questions you have to put out to the public," Mayor Rick Sowers said. "I'm not a fan of putting sales taxes on just to put them on. I think I am biased because I have to collect it, and I get frustrated because it isn't a fair tax for all retailers. Amazon retailers, eBay retailers, they get a $250,000 exemption for the first 250, they don't have to collect."

Sowers added a big concern is not to be able to educate the public on the sales tax with such a limited time with the election just around the corner.

With the passage of the question going to ballot, the city staff and commissioners would not be taking a position for or against the sales tax increase but would be available to answer all questions raised by the public regarding the sales tax, according to city legal counsel Brad Ralph.

Hernandez also said that through the city's new financial software tracking, citizens will be able to monitor where every penny goes to within the city regarding the sales tax funds.

Commissioners approved for the question to go to the ballot for the November election with a 4-1 vote.

Commissioner Joe Nuci was the lone nay vote saying, "The biggest issue I have gathered is that I may understand what this commission is going to do but don't know what future commissions are going to do, so there is no guarantee this is going to lower any property tax mill levy one bit and for that it's just another revenue source that can be spent and I am not positive it's going to be spent correctly. It doesn't mean we're not going to continue to build towards streets and for that reason I cannot get behind something like this."

