Teens speak at conference regarding TALC (Talk, Acknowledge, Listen, Care) group

A trio of Dodge City teens both current and former Dodge City High School students, made a presentation to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program at the Flint Hills Volunteer Center conference in Manhattan, Kansas recently.

According to Richard Falcon from Compass Behavioral Health, the students presented the importance of Yellow Ribbon teen groups to the community.

The three students are part of the schools TALC group which stands for (Talk, Acknowledge, Listen, Care), that began in 2014, when a group of teens saw a need for the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program in their community started by Mackenzie Airehart Ortiz.

The students at the conference were Rhiannon Alberry, who was in TALC three years ago and is now on the board of the International Teen Council for Yellow Ribbon International; Citlali Real, who was last year’s president of the Dodge City High School TALC group and graduated last year from high school and Anahi Gonzales, who is currently a senior at Dodge City High School and was a board member for the Dodge City High School TALC.

"This was our first time doing an actual conference," said Falcon. "It was also the first time for the teens to present in this matter.

"For me one of the greatest blessings is hearing from the teens how Yellow Ribbon inspired them to get help but also to help others that struggle with depression and suicide.

"I get to hear their stories about how Yellow Ribbon inspired them to do more for themselves and others. These teens shared their personal stories to a group of adults and teens from Manhattan. We had about 30 to 40 adults and teens at the conference all wanting to hear what we have done to help our community with suicides. The teens were a little nervous at first but once they presented, they shined. I was so very proud of them."

Since its inception, TALC has been raising awareness in the community and helping peers with depression, suicidal thoughts and continuing to raise community awareness while also helping other communities create their own teen groups.

During the conference, the TALC teens spoke of how to create a group, have training in their school and help those that are struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. They also spoke of the middle school Yellow Ribbon group HEART, which stands for (Help Everyone And Rise Together).

"Well one thing I know for sure is I was super nervous," said Alberry. "Suicide prevention is something I’m very passionate about, and I wanted to be able to share my story with others; but I was nervous I wouldn’t pass the information along in a way that made others want to be as passionate about it.

"We ended up getting lots of great feedback from some of the activities we hosted, and I had people come up to me and tell me they were so glad we were there. Suicide is a national problem, and it’s the second leading cause of death amongst teens in Kansas, and if we were able to even bring attention or awareness to it, then I consider it a job well done.

"As for what I took away from it, one of the biggest things is seeing how many people want to make a difference. Manhattan is wanting to bring suicide awareness and prevention to their community which is amazing. People need to know that there is someone in their corner; whether it’s a clergy member, a teacher, a friend, or a foster parent."

According to Alberry, many members at the conference gave ideas about how to spread awareness and incorporate easier access for getting help that she will use in her work, and own life.

"The middle school suicide prevention group HEART will benefit from a lot of the ideas that were given," said Alberry. "Dodge City and Manhattan both (along with other communities) want to make a difference and I think that’s super important."

For Real, a current freshman at Kansas State University and former TALC president who worked closely with peers and staff on all things Yellow Ribbon and making sure mental health was a priority in Dodge City, "When Richard texted us about coming to the Manhattan conference, I knew I had to come," Real said. "This town was going to be my home for the next five years and I am so glad there are students and community members here who want to make mental health and suicide prevention a priority. I was honored to be asked to help them start their club and community efforts. Everyone at the conference was understanding and encouraging. I am excited to see what the greater Manhattan area does with the training. Thank you Flint Hills for having us and hosting an incredible conference."

According to Kansas Communities That Care statistics provided by Falcon ― for Ford County, students were asked:

Have you ever seriously thought about killing yourself? 2018 – 30.32%; 2019 – 32.63%; 2020 – 30.24%; 2021 – 28.65% (the first time we were below the national average 29.62%).

Have you ever tried to kill yourself? 2018 – 13.63%; 2019 – 14.71%; 2020 – 14.38%; 2021 – 11.40%

"Other counties we see a continued rise, Ford county is seeing a slight drop," Falcon said.

Suicide numbers for Ford County; 2018 – 10; 2019 – 8; 2020 – 3. We are currently at 2 for this year as of 8-20-21.

Crisis from Dodge City Compass Behavioral Health; 2018 – 408, 165 were adolescents; 2019 – 472, 178 were adolescents; 2020 – 504, 240 were adolescents.

According to Falcon, it’s a good thing that to see more crisis because, "We know people are getting the help they need. The important thing is treatment is what will help with depression with

80 to 90% of depression is treatable."

For more information about TALC, contact Charree Rodriquez at the Dodge City High School at 620-471-2110.

For more information about HEART, contact the Alley at 620-225-8282.

For more additional information, email Falcon at rfalcon@compassbh.org.

"Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens," Falcon said. "Yellow Ribbon started when a group of teens in Colorado decided to do something about it. The story continues here in Dodge City. A group of teens decided to do something about their peers and loved ones dying by suicide. I am so proud of our teens because they not only influenced Dodge City, they have also influenced other communities to get involved."

