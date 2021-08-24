Ford County's COVID cases fall 12.7%; Kansas cases holding steady

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas reported 8,206 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 8,359 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.8% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ford County reported 117 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 134 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,193 cases and 84 deaths.

Gray County reported seven cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 11 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 661 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported four cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 220 cases and 10 deaths.

Clark County reported seven cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 267 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported five cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 533 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 278 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Stanton, Greenwood and Bourbon counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 1,446 cases; Sedgwick County, with 1,281 cases; and Shawnee County, with 878. Weekly case counts rose in 59 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Shawnee, Finney and Cowley counties.

Kansas ranked 25th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 56.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 49,297 vaccine doses, including 24,252 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 44,771 vaccine doses, including 28,089 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,847,433 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 45 counties, with the best declines in Sedgwick, Johnson and Douglas counties.

In Kansas, 107 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 86 people were were reported dead.

A total of 357,056 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,498 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,063

The week before that: 1,032

Four weeks ago: 675

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.