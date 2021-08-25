Partnership with Stanguard Aquatics will not be renewed

During a joint commission meeting with the city commission and Ford County commission, a discussion was held regarding the changing of management operations for the Long Branch Lagoon water park in Dodge City.

The discussion focused on Stanguard Aquatics, current management of the water park, no longer being the managers come 2022 and the management falling to in-house, through the “Why Not Dodge?" program.

Three potential budget plans for 2022 for the water park through "Why Not Dodge?" were presented to the joint commission.

According to city finance director Nicole May, a key difference from each of the plans deals with full-time and seasonal staff members.

The partnership with Stanguard Aquatics will expire on Sept. 6.

"Version one shows just having a manager," said May. "Version two adds an assistant manager and version three adds a maintenance worker and that position would be shared with the parks department, so during the off-season of the water park, that maintenance worker would be responsible for other duties."

As the Stanguard partnership expires, city staff will begin assessing projects needing to be completed during the off-season of the water park in the lead up to the 2022 season which varies from maintenance issues to cleaning the facility, according to assistant city manager Melissa McCoy.

As part of the upcoming season, McCoy said the director of the park will be putting together a survey for residents to get feedback on the types of programming that can be brought to the water park.

"Probably an area that certainly needs improvement is the fitness classes and things that we have in the mornings," McCoy said. "Swim lessons as well as the relationship and work that we have with the swim team. Those are all things that really can be elevated."

Another area of improvement discussed would be for the concessions such as the quality and turn around time and admissions.

Dodge City commissioner Joe Nuci wanted to inform the Ford County commission on the reasoning behind not going out to bid for a new management company and the issues that had been happening over the last few years with Stanguard.

According to McCoy, over the past couple of years a need for improvement comes from the need for consistency within the facility as well as trained staff.

"Another area that has really been lacking is just in the promotion of the facility," McCoy said. "That has not been existent, certainly within this past year, whether that be on social media or on other platforms so people know how they can buy passes, or how they can reserve the facility for a private party, how they can go to swimming lessons. So that level of communication with the public has not been where it's needed to be."

By bringing the management in-house, McCoy said it will allow for better control over what is needed.

"From personal experience I have seen what happens when we have to go from one thing to a third party to get anything done, nothing gets done," Nuci said. "That's one of the reasons I am behind this. I am tired of management that doesn't listen to us either."

According to city commissioner Brian Delzeit, when the contract with Stanguard was renewed for one year leading into the 2021 season, the concerns the city had were brought to its attention and what needed to be improved, they were not met.

"The numbers there are exactly what you guys are saying," Ford County commissioner Shawn Tasset said. "When you look at the trend line over the last approval, our income is steadily down. Our expenses are steadily up. You throw out last year, that won't count but you look at the trends and that bears up to exactly what you're saying.

"Some of the numbers in the different versions you have here of us taking this over, I got some questions on some of the numbers I need to get figured out."

One of the questions Tasset asked regarded electrical expenses. Tasset said in one of the versions the electrical budget went from $60,000 to $45,000. Tasset questioned on if that was from a portion of the contract that Stanguard was suppose to be taking care of and how there would be the $15,000 in savings made.

Tasset also questioned expenses on chemicals and supplies.

"As far as the electric cost," May said. "That one is going to be around the $60,000, the city has always paid the entire electric bill for the entire year at that facility, so that's not something that Stanguard was ever responsible for. As far as in commodities, the chemicals if I am remembering correctly, was in their agreement and they were responsible for the chemicals for treating the pool.

"In general supplies there were items that the city was required to purchase, so every year we purchased an amount of new inner tubes and also repair chairs so those items, it's not going to be any less for sure and those items will go up as we will be responsible for the entire amount."

The joint commission did not finalize any of the versions presented but instead directed the staff on where to go moving forward in regards to a new lagoon director. The consensus being leaning towards the third option of having a manager, assistant manager and maintenance worker.

