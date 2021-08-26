Assistant distiller takes the reins at distillery

After joining the team at Boot Hill Distillery in 2019, Stephanie Nestor started out as an assistant distiller.

The Columbus, Ohio, native earned her Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology from The Ohio State University where she gained her footing of distilling.

Now, Nestor has been named the head distiller at Boot Hill Distillery, taking her education from schooling as well as through the guidance of Boot Hill Distillery CEO Hayes Kelman, to the next level.

“Stephanie had the problem-solving skills we were looking for, and I am proud to pass the torch to her as my first successor in the Head Distiller role,” said Kelman.

According to Kelman, Nestor’s commitment to producing high quality spirits makes her an invaluable member of the Boot Hill Distillery staff.

When the warehouse facility was moved to its 5,000-square foot operation, according to the distillery, Nestor oversaw the development and launch of Boot Hill Distillery’s ready-to-drink line of cocktails, which included the installation of an automated canning line.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and, with the help of our fantastic team, excited about what the future holds for Boot Hill Distillery,” said Nestor.

Coming into its fifth year, the award-winning and producing distillery has spirits and cocktails that have reached 14 states with more expansion planned in the future. A key part of that future for Kelman is having Nestor on staff.

“We are excited to see the impact that her continued growth will have on our soil-to-sip products,” Kelman said.

