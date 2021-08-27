Police arrest student on criminal threat

The Dodge City Police Department announced on Friday a student at the Dodge City High School was arrested for making criminal threats to the school.

On the DCPD Facebook page, the DCPD said on Thursday, Aug. 26, Dodge City USD 443 officials and DCPD School Resource Officer received information regarding a threat to Dodge City High School.

"Our SRO Unit and school officials worked as a team very late into the night on this situation," the post said. "Early this morning, school officials and the SRO Unit determined who made the threat and arrested the juvenile male. The juvenile is a current student of DCHS. No one has been injured or hurt in this case, but we take these incidents very seriously. We do not believe there is any additional threat to the high school; however, we do have an additional officer at the high school for the day."

The post stated no further information will be released and the case has been turned over to the Ford County Attorney's Office.

